Crowdfunding event helps local charities

Timaru’s ‘Dragon for Good’ is Canterbury-based business and leadership consultant Anna Bolland. PHOTO: ANNABOLLAND.COM

A Dragons Den-style community crowdfunding event has been held in Timaru.

Perpetual Guardian has entered a new partnership with 10x10 Philanthropy to bring the popular 10x10 series to regional New Zealand.

The series provides a unique platform for innovative and/or early-stage not-for-profits (NFPs) to pitch directly to their communities, raise critical seed funding and build the networks they need to scale their impact.

Perpetual Guardian head of philanthropy Kirsten Kilian-Taylor said the 10x10 model aligned with the group’s commitment to supporting communities across New Zealand.

‘‘What makes these events special is that they don't just raise funds, adding to the diversification of fundraising strategies for the three charities pitching, but build movements around these organisations working to tackle society's greatest challenges.

‘‘It’s about being part of something bigger and creating opportunities to transform communities through people’s time, connections and capital.

‘‘The energy in the room is emotional as each not-for-profit will have five minutes to pitch, followed by questions from a local ‘Dragon for Good’ and the audience, helping attendees unpack each organisation’s model, innovation and pathway to long-term sustainability.’’

The event was held on Thursday night at the Wilson St Baptist Church Hall. On arrival, guests pledged tokens which they allocated to their preferred charity after hearing the pitches.

Alzheimer’s Society South Canterbury Incorporated, Life Education Trust Mid and South Canterbury and Penguins First Timaru Trust pitched at the Timaru event, each addressing a different but equally important need in the community.

Timaru’s ‘‘Dragon for Good’’ was Anna Bolland, a Canterbury-based business and leadership consultant who has worked with hundreds of leaders and businesses across commercial, education and community organisations.

Ms Bolland said Timaru was full of people who cared deeply about their town.

‘‘I’m excited that 10x10 is giving us a way to back three incredible local charities in such a practical, energising way.

‘‘As a ‘Dragon for Good’, I’m not here to breathe fire, but to help organisations sharpen their story and shine a light on the impact they’re already having.

‘‘My hope is that this event is just the start — that people walk out inspired to keep championing these organisations with their time, their networks and their resources long after the night is over.’’

10x10 Philanthropy chief executive Michele Renshaw said she was excited about the new partnership.

‘‘We’re pleased to be partnering with Perpetual Guardian to continue scaling 10x10’s presence in New Zealand.

‘‘The 10x10 model is proven to be an effective way to channel much needed funds to early-stage not-for-profits and connect these organisations with communities that can back their growth.

‘‘We believe this partnership will unlock a new way for communities to champion and accelerate the next generation of New Zealand not-for-profits.’’