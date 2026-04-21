Search for man who left 'suspicious item' at property

Police released this photo of the man they want to speak to. Photo: Southern District Police

A man who tried to get into an Oamaru property late at night left a "suspicious item" behind, police say.

Oamaru police are seeking the public's help to find the man.

A photograph released by police shows him at the gate of a residential property in Reed St.

The man attempted to open the gate and when he was unable to left a "suspicious item" next to the deck, Sergeant Stu Dowling, of Oamaru, said.

Police did not disclose any further details about the item.

The incident occurred around 10pm last Wednesday night.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 260416/5637.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media