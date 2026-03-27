Police investigating mall assault appeal for help

Do you recognise this person? Photo: Police

Police investigating an assault at a Christchurch shopping mall are looking for the person in this photo.

A police spokesperson said the woman may be able to help with their investigation into the incident at Westfield Riccarton on January 23.

"Police investigating an assault at Westfield Riccarton mall on 23 January are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the person pictured," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We believe she may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

"If you know this person, or have any information that could assist police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 260124/5697."

-Allied Media