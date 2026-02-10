Committee urged to improve bus stops

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Bus stops in South Invercargill are plagued with issues around safety, damage and graffiti, a group of rangatahi pushing for change says.

The Invercargill City Council’s infrastructure and growth committee last week heard from three young people about the problems, with one saying many stops were in a "visible state of neglect".

"Graffiti, rusted metal, broken glass and missing or damaged shelters are common," Massey University student Mya Kairau told councillors.

"This not only defeats the basic purpose of a sheltered bus stop, but it also quietly reinforces negative stereotypes, particularly the idea that bus users are primarily from lower decile socio-economic backgrounds and therefore less deserving of quality infrastructure."

Ms Kairau said although bus stops were essential public infrastructure, their condition communicated neglect and lack of investment.

Aurora College head girl Ashe MacDonald had first-hand experience with bad bus stops, having previously endured long waits for a Kingswell service without shelter.

"During the hail, during the rain, we had to stand there," she said.

Ashe called for dry, sheltered and safe stops, saying people could feel "less than" when using versions which were dirty or unkempt.

Former Aurora College head student Keira Reece explained the process which led to pushing for better bus stops, beginning with Te Rourou One Aotearoa Foundation identifying transport as a barrier to participation and ending with South Alive bringing rangatahi together to map stops and explore better options.

"For many young people, the bus stop is where the stress starts, before the bus even arrives," she said.

"A lot of stops feel unsafe, exposed to weather, poorly lit, uncomfortable, or just not designed for the people who actually use them."

Ms Kairau said the group proposed a trial of two stops in Invercargill — one with a shelter and one with a pole.

She said piloting changes would allow the council to gather evidence and feedback which could inform upgrades.

The trio’s presentation was well received by councillors.

Cr Grant Dermody said it was the best summation about a public transport system he had seen.

Staff also appeared positive and strategic asset planning manager Russell Pearson said there were common goals.

Mr Pearson believed roughly a third of the city’s bus stops had shelter.

Committee chairwoman Cr Alex Crackett said a report considering the presentation would be compiled.

— Matthew Rosenberg, Local democracy reporter

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air