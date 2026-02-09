Delays on SH1 after crash south of Palmerston

State Highway 1 is under stop-go traffic management after a crash just south of Palmerston.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash, near the intersection with Patterson Rd, at about 2.40pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

The stretch of road is under stop/go traffic management with a temporary speed restriction in place.

It is the latest in a busy afternoon for emergency services in the South, after crashes near Omarama and Wānaka this afternoon.