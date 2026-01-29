Mayors fear for future of Canterbury rural hospitals

Answers are being sought about the future of Waikari Hospital (pictured) and Oxford Hospital. Photo: North Canterbury News

Two Canterbury mayors are still waiting for answers on the future of two rural hospitals which are in desperate need of maintenance.

Waikari and Oxford hospitals offer residential, respite, and end-of-life care to the rural community in North Canterbury.

It's been six months since Te Whatu Ora Health NZ officials said they looked forward to ''getting back round the table'' with the mayors to discuss the future of the hospitals.

However, Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said they have not had any clear updates from Health NZ since a roadshow meeting in Hanmer Springs in July.

Black said Waikari Hospital played a critical role in providing services to the community, including respite and end of life care.

''The health system continues to promote rural communities as a priority group to promote a path for a healthier future.

''Rural generalist support is a key part of providing rural healthcare and integrated delivery in teams across multiple and seamless support helps people to age well in their communities.''

Gordon said the hospitals were under-utilised and the buildings badly needed maintenance.

''For a number of years now, Mayor Marie and I have been seeking clarity around the futures of Oxford and Waikari Hospitals, which are so important to the people of North Canterbury.

''We met with Health NZ representatives on more than one occasion last year and still have not received any definitive responses to our questions.

''Both hospitals would benefit from a formal maintenance programme and a commitment to ensuring the future sustainability of the facilities."

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle (right), Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith discuss rural healthcare provision during a rural health meeting in Hanmer Springs last July. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Health NZ manager integration - Canterbury, West Coast and Chathams, Greg Hamilton said rural hospitals, including Oxford and Waikari, played an important role in their communities and allowed people to stay closer to home while recovering.

There are 12 people in the Waikari and Oxford hospitals receiving a mix of respite care, hospital-level aged residential care and end-of-life care, Hamilton said.

''The services provided by these facilities have changed over time with improvements in healthcare.

''Some rural hospitals no longer provide acute care, with the focus shifting to community services for elderly people, including long-term residential care, respite care, and end-of-life care.''

These services were also available through community aged residential care providers, including six facilities in the Waimakariri district and a number of others in Christchurch.

The government announced a funding boost of $164m in last year's Budget for after hours and urgent care nationwide over four years.

Hamilton said Health NZ aimed to ensure 98 percent of New Zealanders could access urgent care within one hour's drive of their home.

Improvements were planned for North Canterbury towns Kaikōura, Cheviot, Waikari and Hanmer Springs.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.