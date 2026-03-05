Sam Whitelock sells Harewood home for $2.45m with help from his brother

Sam Whitelock’s house on Johns Rd, Harewood, was sold to Eric and Louise Wunderink. Photo: Bayleys Canterbury

Former Crusaders and All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock teamed up with his brother Adam once again - but this time its was to sell his Christchurch home for $2.45 million on Tuesday.

Sam Whitelock at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Photo: Getty Images

The Johns Rd home in Harewood attracted competitive bids before being bought by Eric and Louise Wunderink, who said they were delighted with their multi-million-dollar acquisition.

The 30,648sq m property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms at one end, with generously sized living, dining, and kitchen spaces at the other.

The Bayleys real estate agent for the sale was Sam brother, Adam Whitelock.

Adam is a former Crusaders midfielder who played 55 games for the franchise after debuting in 2009.

Adam retired in 2017 after spending three seasons with French club Bayonne.

The sale comes after Sam and his wife Hannah sold their 833ha Hawke’s Bay farm, Riverbank Station, late last year.

The couple, who have three children, had been living and working on the farm, which they purchased eight years ago for $8.5m.

Adam Whitelock with Eric and Louise Wunderink. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The farm had significant infrastructure improvements, including three houses, and had a rateable value of $15.3m at the time of its sale.

Sam retired from professional rugby in June last year after 180 games for the Crusaders and 153 All Blacks tests.

The Whitelock parents are dairy farmers in the Manawatū and, despite selling Riverbank Station, Sam has indicated he plans to continue his farming career in the region.