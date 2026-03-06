Date set for Akaroa by-election

The Akaroa Community Subdivision by-election will be held in June 12. Photo: Getty Images

A by-election for the Banks Peninsula Community Board seat left vacant after the death of its deputy chairman will be held in June.

The by-election for the Akaroa Community Subdivision seat on the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board was triggered by the death of the board's deputy chair, Nigel Harrison, in February.

Before his death, Harrison represented Christchurch City Council on the Takapūneke Reserve Committee and the community board on the Akaroa Museum Advisory Committee.

Nigel Harrison.

Born and raised in Akaroa, he had been a member of the board since 2019.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, an election must be held if a vacancy arises more than 12 months before the next local government election.

Christchurch City Council electoral officer Warwick Lampp said the by-election will be held on Friday, June 12.

Nominations for the vacancy will open on Thursday, March 5, and close at noon on Thursday, April 2.

If more than one nomination is received, a by-election will be conducted by postal vote.

If only one nomination is received, the by-election voting process will not be held.

If the election is required, voting will start on Monday, May 11, and close at noon on election day - June 12.

Nomination forms and candidate information sheets are available online or at the city council's civic offices on Hereford St.

Lampp said the preliminary electoral roll is available to view at the civic offices, Akaroa Customer Service Hub and Akaroa Library.

He said all candidates must be New Zealand citizens and on the Parliamentary residential electoral roll.

Two people who are enrolled on the Akaroa community subdivision electoral roll must nominate a candidate for the position.

-Allied Media