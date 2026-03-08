Sweltering day in Canterbury

Parts of the South Island's east coast is set for a scorching day, with temperatures nearly reaching 30°C.

MetService says northwesterly winds and sunny conditions are driving the hot temperatures.

Blenheim was forecast to reach 29°C, while Christchurch was set to reach 28°C, Ashburton 27°C and Timaru 25°C.

Further south, Dunedin was set to reach a high of just 19°C.

Heavy rain is forecast for Southland.

A cold front will see temperatures along the east coast dip on Monday.

- Allied Media