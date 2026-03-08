Sunday, 8 March 2026

Sweltering day in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Parts of the South Island's east coast is set for a scorching day, with temperatures nearly reaching 30°C.

    MetService says northwesterly winds and sunny conditions are driving the hot temperatures.

    Blenheim was forecast to reach 29°C, while Christchurch was set to reach 28°C, Ashburton 27°C and Timaru 25°C.

    Further south, Dunedin was set to reach a high of just 19°C.

    Heavy rain is forecast for Southland. 

    A cold front will see temperatures along the east coast dip on Monday.

    - Allied Media

     