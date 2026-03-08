Sweltering day in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Parts of the South Island's east coast is set for a scorching day, with temperatures nearly reaching 30°C.
MetService says northwesterly winds and sunny conditions are driving the hot temperatures.
Blenheim was forecast to reach 29°C, while Christchurch was set to reach 28°C, Ashburton 27°C and Timaru 25°C.
Further south, Dunedin was set to reach a high of just 19°C.
Heavy rain is forecast for Southland.
A cold front will see temperatures along the east coast dip on Monday.
- Allied Media