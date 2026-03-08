Own funds used to support handbag appeal

Altrusa International of Oamaru member Sharon Walshe-Grieve with a collection of handbags to be donated to The Love Grace Handbag Appeal. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Altrusa International of Oamaru is supporting The Love Grace Handbag Appeal in North Otago.

The appeal is a collection of handbags filled with essentials and luxuries for women affected by domestic violence and was established in memory of Grace Millane, a British tourist murdered in New Zealand in 2018.

Between Valentine’s Day and International Women’s Day on March 8, thousands of New Zealanders will assemble and donate handbags filled with essential items to help women passing through Women’s Refuge.

Altrusa member Sharon Walsh-Grieve said this year the organisation wanted to get behind this important campaign.

‘‘The Altrusa ladies decided not to use Altrusa funds but instead to dig deep into their own pockets to pay for bags and toiletries,’’ she said.

Mrs Walsh-Grieve said the members were able to fill 19 bags for the campaign and have enough toiletries to fill a further six bags.

Ara Poutama Aotearoa Department of Corrections Oamaru service manager Gemma Wood said the bags were more than just practical: they symbolised love, empowerment, and support for those working through unimaginable hardships.

Ms Wood said the donation from Altrusa was ‘‘awesome’’.

The finished handbags will go to the Mid South Island Women’s Refuge and Family Safety Services in Timaru, she said.

‘‘We’ve got about 80 bags currently and we received $150 from The Warehouse which we will use to buy any essentials to top up those bags.

‘‘Last year we received 150 bags which was a huge amount for little old Oamaru,’’ she said.

A wider handbag collection would also include donations from other locations such as Timaru, Palmerston and Twizel.

Donations would still be ‘‘gratefully received’’ beyond the March 8 date for Women’s Refuge, Ms Wood said.

Just under 50,000 women and children were referred to Women’s Refuge each year and the refuge received 72 crisis calls a day nationwide.