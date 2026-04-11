Dunedin premier rugby round three wrap-up

Action from today's premier club rugby match between University and Zingari-Richmond at Logan Park. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Harbour beat a Highlanders-laden Dunedin side 36-19 at Watson Park to join the likes of Green Island and University as the early front-runners in the Dunedin division 1 competition.

The Sharks’ ranks were bolstered by the likes of front rowers Rohan Wingham, Soane Vikena, fullback Andrew Knewstubb and former All Black halfback Folau Fakatava.

They had an impact, just not as much as you might have expected.

The Hawks scrum was under pressure, but they were hungrier at the ruck and grabbed a series of turnovers.

Hawks openside flanker Toni Taufa was abrasive, and No 8 Taylor Dale grabbed some crucial lineout steals and produced another gutsy effort.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

​​​​​​Fakatava failed to shine for Dunedin, but Knewstubb did look dangerous when he got the ball in space.

But the Hawks' first five, Rique Miln, who was limping around the field on a dodgy knee, outshone the professionals.

He bagged two tries, drilled four conversions and a penalty for a haul of 21 points.

Green Island turned a 22-12 lead against Southern into a monster 62-24 win at Bathgate Park.

The Grizzlies missed the playoffs last season, but they are unbeaten in three rounds so far.

University is also unbeaten. They pulled away to beat Zingari-Richmond 43-24 at Logan Park, while Kaikorai eased to a 56-19 win against Alhambra-Union at Bishopscourt.