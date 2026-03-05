Canterbury assistant coaches named

Alex Robertson. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury head coach Alex Robertson has revealed his coaching team for the upcoming NPC season.

Robertson will be supported in 2026 by assistant coaches James Lentjes, Ryan Crotty, and Dan Cron.

“I’m really proud of the group we’ve brought together for 2026,” Robertson said.

“Each of these coaches brings something unique, but they all share a strong connection to Canterbury and a genuine commitment to developing our players and our programme. It’s a coaching team built on trust, experience, and a shared vision for where we want to take Canterbury rugby.”

James Lentjes – Assistant Coach

Lentjes brings a wealth of high-performance coaching experience to the group across provincial, Super Rugby, and international environments.

He joined the Canterbury coaching setup during the championship-winning 2025 season and has since continued to grow his impact within the pathway.

His coaching résumé includes time as Defence Coach for the Utah Warriors and his current role with the Crusaders XV, alongside his recent appointment as an Assistant Coach of the New Zealand Under 20s.

Ryan Crotty – Assistant Coach

Crotty brings invaluable high-performance insight to the Canterbury environment.

The 48-test All Blacks midfielder represented Canterbury 85 times and made 156 appearances for the Crusaders.

Currently part of the Crusaders coaching group, Crotty joined the Canterbury coaching team during the 2025 championship season.

Dan Cron – Assistant Coach

Canterbury-born Cron has recently returned home following a 20-year coaching career, both domestically and internationally.

After his playing career was cut short by injury, he transitioned into coaching.

His career highlights include involvement in six Rugby World Cups, winning Super Rugby in 2016, claiming the Japan Top League title in 2022 with Kubota, and securing the Super Rugby Aupiki championship in 2023 with Matatū.

He has also held key roles with the Black Ferns and the Tongan national team.

Beyond their high-performance experience, the 2026 coaching line-up also carries strong ties to grassroots rugby in the region.

Lentjes developed his game with Leeston, St Bede’s College, and the University of Canterbury, while Dan Cron came through Suburbs and Christchurch Football Club.

Crotty started his journey at New Brighton and Shirley Boys’ High School, and Head Coach Alex Robertson has coaching experience from Darfield and Lincoln University.

Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tony Smail said the confirmed coaching group reflects both the organisation’s recent success and its future direction.

“Following an incredibly successful 2025 season, we’re excited about the coaching group Alex has assembled as we look ahead to 2026,” Smail said.

“With the move into One NZ Stadium, it’s an important moment for Canterbury Rugby. This group brings together home-grown talent and leaders who have achieved success on and off the field, and who understand what it means to represent red and black. We know they’ll build on what’s been established and create an environment that brings out the best in our players and our people.”

-Allied Media