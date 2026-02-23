Finishing touches being put on Christchurch's new stadium

The seat numbers, couches and goal posts are among the final touches being added to Christchurch's new $683 million stadium before it opens in April.

In a video released on Monday Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield gave a behind-the-scenes look at the audio-visual, lighting and sound system control room inside the city's new 25,000-seat, fixed-roof stadium.

"The team are just adding the last details alongside testing and commissioning all the systems around the building," Summerfield said.

"The stadium has been designed to provide world-class sound quality for concerts as well as a cauldron-like atmosphere for sporting contests."

The new stadium will have a "cauldron-like atmosphere". Photo: CCC

One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha has 16 speaker arrays, each with 8-10 speakers, as well as two layers of ribbon boards around the stands and two big screens.

The central city stadium is also kitted out with a range of lighting features.

"The sports lights have an array of settings, and we also have multi-coloured lights around the exterior of the stadium which can be programmed for lighting displays," Summerfield said.

Couches, bar leaners, tables and chairs have been installed in the corporate suites and the last few seat numbers are being added to the 25,000 permanent seats in the stands.

The Ōtautahi Lounge is now fully furnished. Photo: CCC

Summerfield said the stadium is still on budget and set to open in April.

"A huge shout out to our lead contractor BESIX Watpac and all the consultants and subcontractors who have made that happen," Summerfield said.

"Over 3700 people have worked on the stadium over the years, putting in more than 2.3 million work hours altogether.

"We simply wouldn’t be at this point if it wasn’t for all their hard work and dedication."

The stadium will be handed over to the operator, Venues Ōtautahi, before the Super Rugby Super Round on April 24-26.

The round will bring the Super Rugby teams from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific together for the first games at One NZ Stadium.

Super Rugby Super Round match schedule

From April 24-26, 10 teams will play five matches across one weekend under the roof of One NZ Stadium.