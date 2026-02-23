Three people now dead after SH1 crash

Monday, 23 February 2026

    A third person has died in hospital after a crash between a car and campervan on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

    Emergency services were called to the crash near Redwood Pass about 10.40am on Sunday.

    Two people died at the scene, and three others were taken to Wellington and Christchurch hospitals.

    Police said on Monday a third person had since died in hospital, while one other was still in a critical condition and another was in a serious condition.

    State Highway 1 was closed for six hours while police investigated the crash.

    The road has since been reopened.

