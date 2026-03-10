Search continues for kayaker swept out to sea near Greymouth

This kayak was found washed up near Blaketown about 7.30pm Saturday. Photo: NZ Police

The search for a person reportedly swept out to sea near Greymouth is set to continue today.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, West Coast Search and Rescue said search efforts yesterday included aerial searches of the shoreline between Charleston and Ross, and were hampered by rough sea conditions.

"At this stage, the person is yet to be located," Snr Sgt Kirkwood said.

The alarm was first raised on Saturday night at about 6pm.

Enquiries to identify the person, and whether a kayak that washed up in the area on Saturday night is linked to them, remain ongoing.

A rāhui, which is a customary restriction on the area, is in place along the coastline between Charleston and Ross until further notice.

- Allied Media