Dog attack leaves three injured in Bryndwr

Emergency services at a house in Bryndwr, Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

Emergency services are at an address in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr, where a number of people have been hurt after being attacked by dogs.

Several police cars and ambulances were at the scene on Bevin Place, as well as a Christchurch City Council animal management vehicle.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said a woman was being attended to by paramedics, and another person was on a stretcher and being put into an ambulance.

Ambulance operator Hato Hone St John said three people were injured - two were taken to hospital, one critical and one serious, while the third was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police later confirmed two dogs at the property were being restrained, and would soon be taken from the property.

"There is no ongoing risk to the public, and a scene examination will be carried out," Inspector Ash Tabb said.

Police said they were notified about 2.45pm, and there was no ongoing risk to the public.