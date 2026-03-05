Call for road safety improvements after cyclist dies

Ian Huntsman. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch city councillor is calling for safety improvements on Evans Pass Rd after a well-known multisport cyclist died in hospital following a crash.

Dr Ian Huntsman was biking along Evans Pass Rd, Sumner, on February 22 when the crash involving a car occurred near the intersection with Sumnervale Dr about 5.30pm.

He was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Huntsman, an aeronautical engineer and Coast to Coast instructor, was in intensive care but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, March 4.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

His partner Wendy Riach said in a social media post that Huntsman died peacefully in hospital.

She said he was riding his brevet bike from Evans Pass towards Sumner when the crash happened.

"As a result of the crash, Ian received catastrophic injuries and was admitted to Christchurch ICU.

"Emergency surgery took place that night.

"Sadly, his injuries proved too extensive, and just after 7am on 4 March, Ian left this world peacefully in the company of family, having had exceptional care throughout his time in hospital."

She said the cause of the crash was "not yet known".

"And more information is needed before any conclusion may be reached.

"That will be for another time, and regardless, there is no outcome which will ever bring Ian safely back home to us.

"For now we will think of Ian, how much we shall miss him, and how he impacted our lives with his kindness and generosity," Riach said.

Huntsman previously evaded death when a boulder struck him in 2020 near Aoraki-Mount Cook.

The Press reported Huntsman fell about 100m down a rock face and landed headfirst in a stream.

He was climbing with Riach at the time, and she managed to get him to safety.

Huntsman recovered enough to take part in the Coast to Coast in 2024.

Now Heathcote Ward city councillor Nathaniel Herz Jardine is calling for action to address safety concerns on Evans Pass Rd.

Nathaniel Herz Jardine.

At the end of last year, Sumner residents Jason Irvine, Paul Bimler and Ian Skelton addressed the Waihoro-Spreydon-Cashmere-Heathcote Community Board about safety concerns on the road, particularly vehicles and cyclists descending Evans Pass Rd at high speed.

Irvine asked the board to consider installing a speed camera at the bottom of the 2km hill to deter speeding.

The stretch of road leading into Sumner recorded four serious crashes and 12 minor crashes last year.

Following residents’ concerns, the community board issued a memo to city council staff requesting advice on possible safety improvements.

After Huntsman's crash, Herz Jardine followed up with council staff and was told a traffic engineer was investigating safety improvements at the intersection.

Once a report is completed, Herz Jardine plans to conduct a site visit with residents to identify where improvements could be made.

He also raised residents’ concerns with the New Zealand Transport Agency after the community board meeting.

NZTA director of regional relationships James Caygill said in January there were no plans for a fixed speed camera on Evans Pass Rd, but the agency would consider suitable locations for mobile speed cameras.

An NZTA spokesperson said its position has not changed following the latest crash, but will continue to engage with the city council, police and the community on safety in the area.

Herz Jardine said his frustration was directed at central government over its decision to cut NZTA funding for permanent cameras.

A proposed 800-camera network, estimated to cost $2.5 billion, was scaled back to 250 cameras at an estimated $1.667b in November 2024.

“The central government really needs to understand that it’s a priority for people, that we need decent funding,” he said.

“The best they (NZTA) can do is say maybe we can get a temporary camera in there at some point, but we can’t say when or for how long.”

Herz Jardine said he would continue to push for a speed camera on Evans Pass Rd but it would require sustained pressure from residents on central government.

“Otherwise we’ll be waiting around for another accident.”