Fendalton's '007' house sets record

Cantilever House in Fendalton. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch home, dubbed the 007 house by its designer, has set an auction sale record for the city.

The five-bedroom home on Glandovey Rd, Fendalton, designed by Darren O’Neil from O’Neill Architecture, went for $8.34 million, $620,000 above its RV, OneRoof.co.nz reported.

The sale price beat the previous record for a house auction in Christchurch, which was a heritage home on Glandovey Rd that went for $6.83m in 2018, OneRoof reported.

The New Zealand residential record of $12.8m was set two years ago by an Auckland home on Orakei Rd, Remuera.

Harcourts Grenadier agent Alison Aitken, who also holds the record for Christchurch’s biggest house sale, told OneRoof the home is officially called Cantilever House.

A five-bedroom home on Glandovey Rd, Fendalton. Photo: Supplied

But on his website , O’Neil wrote: "The contemporary sculpture has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a childhood ‘James Bond style 007’ home."

The property features a cantilevered master suite, heavy-duty steel and concrete engineering, sleek glass and white finishes, sophisticated home automation and temperature control, a six-car basement garage and electronic sliding glass doors that open the glass living pavilion to the garden terraces, OneRoof reported.

It also has a pool and spa, media room and a dedicated Pilates and yoga studio. The master suite alone clocks in at nearly 60sqm, OneRoof reported.

The auction opened at $7m and immediately paused for negotiation with the sole bidder in the room. The auction then resumed, and the property was announced on the market and sold for $8.34m.

-Allied Media