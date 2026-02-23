Overseas owners selling quake-damaged Hornby mansion

The mansion at 79 Carmen Rd, Hornby, has been vacant since the 2011 earthquake. Photo: Supplied

The overseas owners of a nine-bedroom earthquake-damaged Christchurch mansion with a colourful history will put it up for auction next month in “as is, where is” condition.

The Hornby property at 79 Carmen Rd has been vacant ever since it suffered structural damage in the 2011 February earthquake.

Tina Zhang.

Known as Stoneycroft, the sprawling 1910 heritage-listed estate was bought by the Government in the 1920s and turned into a mental health hospital, OneRoof reported.

The intention was to run the hospital as a sanatorium where paying patients could enjoy domestic comforts, but it quickly evolved into a place that offered progressive mental health treatments.

The hospital closed in the early 1990s, and the estate was carved up and sold off. Christchurch businessman Raymond McEvoy bought the heritage building and turned it into Morley Restaurant & Bar.

The current owners bought the building off McEvoy in 2003 for $700,000 and continued to run it as Morley's Bar and Restaurant until the quake damaged the building and forced it to close.

OneRoof said the property had been on and off the market for at least five years. But Ray White Next Step Realty owner Tina Zhang said the owners’ circumstances had changed and they were now extremely motivated to do a deal.

Morley’s Restaurant operated from the building before it was closed due to earthquake damage. Photo: Supplied

“The current owners have decided to relocate elsewhere and have no plans to return anytime soon. They are now looking to pass this unique home with all its character potential to a new owner who can truly appreciate everything it has to offer,”she told OneRoof.

The property has an RV of $1.95 million. The quake damage included the removal of chimneys and the collapse of a bedroom wall.

“The current owners will not be carrying out any repairs or renovations, and buyers will assume responsibility for any restoration or maintenance,” Zhang said.

The quake damage was “moderate”.

The heritage-listed property was once a mental health hospital. Photo: Supplied

Despite the damage, the home still boasted impressive character features, including the large oak staircase in the entranceway, the timber panelling, the chandeliers and the stained-glass windows.

Zhang said the property could suit someone on the hunt for a large family home or might appeal to buyers looking for an investment or base for an accommodation business.

While the home itself is heritage-protected, the 4470sq m section it sits on could be redeveloped because it is zoned residential suburban and has commercial approvals, she said.