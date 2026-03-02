Surge in copper wire thefts from electricity network costs $512k

More than 60 incidents of power line tampering have been recorded across the district in the past two weeks, prompting safety concerns. Photo: File image

The Selwyn district has seen a big rise in thieves risking electrocution for a few dollars of copper.

More than 60 copper earthing wire thefts were recorded in the district by lines operator, Orion, over the past two weeks.

“This is the largest increase we have seen in such a short period,” Orion electricity network general manager Steve Macdonald said.

Most of the thefts occurred in Sheffield, Waimakariri Gorge, Kirwee, West Melton, Prebbleton, Tai Tapu, Lincoln, Burnham, Leeston, Dunsandel and Bankside.

Macdonald said over the past six months, there have been 173 copper wire thefts across the Orion network.

The damage to the electricity network has so far cost Orion more than $512,000 in the past six months, with a further $125,000 in invoices still expected for ongoing repairs.

“These figures do not include the wider social and economic impacts on the community, particularly local businesses, that experience disruptions and outages as a result of some of these thefts,” Macdonald said.

Copper earthing conductors are a critical part of the network’s safety system. The wires run from the base of a power pole into the ground and connect to equipment such as the transformers.

“When these earthing wires are stolen, that safety system is seriously weakened. This increases the risk of electric shock or electrocution to members of the public, contractors, and emergency services personnel in the area,” he said.

Macdonald did not want to speculate on the motives behind the thefts. But he said with the price of copper about $14 a kilogram, it was not worth the risk.

"Regardless of motive, it is certainly misguided as the risk far outweighs any reward.

“The majority of these incidents involved the theft of copper earthing conductors from power poles.”

There has also been a handful of incidents involving thieves cutting overhead power lines.

“When overhead power lines are deliberately cut down and stolen, the remaining lines can be left live on the ground, creating an extremely dangerous situation,” Macdonald said.

Canterbury rural area prevention manager, Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker, said police are aware of the spike in thefts and line tampering but did not say what steps were being taken to investigate the incidents.

“Members of the public who observe damaged cable infrastructure, including cut earth wires, exposed conductors, or loose cabling, are asked to report this directly to the power line provider so that safety crews can respond immediately,” Walker said.