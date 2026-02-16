Ranger returns home from massive fires

Craig Alexander, left, was part of a Department of Conservation crew fighting huge bushfires in Victoria, including the 120,000ha fire burning near Walwa in the north east of the state. PHOTO: FOREST FIRE MANAGEMENT VICTORIA

While most people have not enjoyed the weather this summer, Craig Alexander was pleased to return to cooler conditions.

The Department of Conservation ranger was part of the first two-week deployment from New Zealand to Victoria to help with devastating bushfires.

“It’s nice to be back having some cool weather and green grass,” he said.

The Lincoln resident was part of a team made up of DoC rangers, firefighters and other specialists helping with the fires, which burnt through about 400,000ha across the state.

The fires destroyed almost 900 buildings, including more than 250 homes, and killed more than 15,000 livestock, along with countless wildlife.

“Talking to the farmers, they were just so appreciative of our work,” he said.

Alexander was a crew leader of a five-person team based out of Tallangatta, fighting the Walwa fire in the north east of the state near the border with New South Wales. The fire covered about 120,000ha.

“It is almost the size of Christchurch city, which is 140,000ha, so it’s huge.”

Aside from the size, Alexander said they also had to watch for snakes and spiders and also drink much more water than he would if fighting a fire in New Zealand due to the heat.

The jobs ranged from putting out spot fires to getting rid of hot spots, putting in fire breaks and removing hazardous trees.

The 120,000ha fire burning near Walwa in NE Victoria. PHOTO: FOREST FIRE MANAGEMENT VICTORIA

One day, Alexander’s crew was helicoptered in to assist with a fire about 4ha in size started by a lightning strike south of the main Walwa fire.

Alexander has been involved in both Port Hills fires in 2017 and 2024, and the Craigieburn fire last year which covered about 1000ha.

He has also done two previous deployments to Victoria in 2012 and 2013.

“I have seen some big fires, but New Zealand doesn’t compare to the scale and the intensity of the fires over there.”

Alexander has been a ranger for about 26 years, working in what is known as the Mahaanui District, which covers north of the Rakaia Gorge to the Waimakariri Gorge, around Rangiora, Amberley, up to the Hurunui River.

“If there is a fire or another emergency, I could be anywhere in the country.”

While Alexander enjoys the work, he said it can mean missing special events.

He has three children, Noah, 19, Ruby, 16, and Jasmine, 13, and during this deployment, he missed the birthdays of Noah and Jasmine.

“That made this trip a little more difficult.”

Alexander said during 2017 Port Hills fire, he did not see his children for about a month.

“After 20 years of marriage, (Michelle) is very understanding because quite often there’s a phone call in the middle of the night.”