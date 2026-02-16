Bid to drop speed limit rejected

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Arthur’s pass have a 30km/h speed limit? Send your views in 200 words or less to Daniel.alvey@alliedmedia.co.nz . Photo: File image

Do speed limits have to stay the same even when safety concerns are raised? That is the question Arthur’s Pass residents are asking after a request to reduce the speed limit through the tourist settlement was rejected.

Malvern Community Board member and Arthur’s Pass resident Barry Mackenzie said he was disappointed a proposal to drop the speed limit from 50km/h to 30km/h was not progressed to public consultation by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, unlike similar requests from Sheffield and Kirwee.

“We are absolutely at a loss as to what information we could provide short of a fatality that would convince (NZTA) there is a change needed,” he said.

Mackenzie estimated on a busy day, there could be several hundred people stopping Arthur’s Pass at once.

“During the summer time the place is absolutely chocka and swimming with people.”

He said a 30km/h speed limit would be more appropriate and would make it safer for people stopping at the settlement and crossing the road.

NZTA director of regional relationships James Caygill said Arthur’s Pass was already at the lowest speed permitted under the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024.

“The section of State Highway 73 through Arthur’s Pass is classified as a rural road under the rule, as it sits within a ‘rural settlement’ Stats NZ boundary layer. There is no provision to set a 30km/h limit in a rural road classification,” Caygill said.

“The only relevant road classification that allows for 10-30km/h speed limits are unconventional, low‑volume, or low‑speed types described in the rule as parking areas, beach access points, riverbeds, cultural and recreational reserve, or similar.”

Mackenzie said the community had also requested the speed limit between Arthur’s Pass and Otira be lowered to 80km/h.

Caygill said that request had yet to be considered.

“The recent focus (for NZTA) has been on speeds through villages and townships such as Sheffield and Kirwee, that have been of greatest concern to communities and councils.”

The consultation for speed limit drops from 70km/h to 50km/h in Sheffield and Kirwee runs until March 6 and can be found at: shorturl.at/hoXsF