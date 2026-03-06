Feedback sought on plan to rezone land for 1000-home development

A map showing the affected land. Image: Supplied

About 1000 more homes could be built in Rolleston if a rezoning request is approved.

Rolly Central Ltd has applied to the Selwyn District Council to rezone 66ha of rural land at the corner of Edwards and Selwyn Rds to medium density.

If approved, the development would back onto Carter Group’s 3500-home Rolleston West subdivision.

The planning application says one of the key outcomes would be to provide a “coherent urban edge” to the south-western corner of Rolleston not covered by the Carter subdivision.

The application, which is open for public consultation until 5pm on March 25, includes provision for a small neighbourhood centre and a primary school if required.

Another proposed benefit is improved road safety at the six-legged intersection of Edwards, Selwyn, Ellesmere Junction and Swamp Rds.

The proposed site comprises nine properties, with none of the land classified as highly productive.

Rolly Central Ltd is an Auckland-based company.

