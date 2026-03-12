Kaylee Bell headlining Leeston music festival

Singer songwriter Kaylee Bell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It will be a day of line dancing and cowboy boots at the Country in the Country music festival in Canterbury on Saturday.

The event will be held for the second time at the Ellesmere Showgrounds in Leeston, with Waimate singer-songwriter Kaylee Bell headlining.

Bell first gained international attention in 2019 with her viral hit Keith – a tribute to Australian country music legend Keith Urban.

She has since opened for global superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Brad Paisley and The Chicks, and most recently released her fourth studio album, Cowboy Up, late last year.

Zayde Blair, Steffany Beck, Adam McGrath and The Eastern, and Sisterhood will also perform.

Co-promotor Craig Bradford is expecting a crowd of about 2000, and said it will be a fun day for the whole family