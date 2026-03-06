Mana whenua role on district council up for debate

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think the council should have a mana whenua representative? Send your views in 200 words or less to daniel.alvey@alliedmedia.co.nz

Selwyn district councillors are set to debate whether to have another mana whenua representative around the table.

The decision is due to be made on Wednesday after they held a behind-closed-doors briefing on the future of the role last week.

The Selwyn District Council and Te Taumutu Rūnanga signed a relationship agreement, which included establishing the council’s first mana whenua representation in 2022.

Megen McKay was appointed in September 2023 until the end of the council term in September last year.

McKay, a lawyer and independent hearing commissioner, had speaking but not voting rights during council meetings.

Megan McKay.

McKay’s annual salary in the role was $56,468, the same as a councillor.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said she would not say what her personal view of the role was when asked by Selwyn Times.

But she said she was looking forward to the debate next week.

"The briefing was held in a public‑excluded session to protect information contained in the paper and discussion that could prejudice the council’s relationship with the rūnanga,” she said.

Selwyn Times understands the briefing provided new councillors with background information about the role.

At large councillor Samuel Wilshire said he supported the continuation of the role because it saves council consultation costs with rūnanga.

“They need to have a voice at the table. Megan brought amazing perspective to the last council and more often than not she advocated for the whole of Selwyn rather than just those whom she represented,” he said.

“They are amazingly good value in comparison to paying consultancy opinion in that sector.​”

Samuel Wilshire.

Wilshire did not have a breakdown of what the cost difference would be.

Te Taumutu Rūnanga chair Puamiria Parata-Goodall was unavailable for comment when contacted by Selwyn Times.

On leaving the role last year, McKay said the council should appoint another mana whenua representative.

“My hope is that the next council will continue this journey and see the real value in keeping this role and this relationship alive,” she said.

“I ask that you keep it alive, you keep the relationship strong, and this district will be better for it.”

McKay has since been appointed as one of the two Ngāi Tahu councillors on Environment Canterbury.