Appeal for information after man indecently exposed himself

Police are appealing for information about a man who indecently exposed himself in Rolleston.

Rolleston police received a report about the man's alleged behaviour at a commercial premises on Rolleston Drive about 6.30pm on Friday, February 6.

"Police are making enquiries into the reported incident, and we now believe this behaviour may have occurred more than once at the premises," a spokesperson said.

"We are now appealing to anyone who may have information on the reported 6 February incident, or any other incident that relates to this behaviour.

"Information provided by the public is crucial in helping us determine the circumstances of these incidents, and we would like to hear from anyone who can assist us."

If you can help police with this case, make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 and use reference number 260217/6761. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.