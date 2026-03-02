City2Surf: A chance to become a healthier you

It’s not too late to sign up for the FreshChoice City2Surf on March 15 - and it could be the goal that springboards you into a healthier lifestyle.

Steve McCaughan.

With just over two weeks until the first runners and walkers leave Latimer Square, City2Surf event manager Steve McCaughan said now is the time to put your best foot forward.

“The beauty of the C2S fun run is that participants can choose from two distances that suit them best.

“This year we have more entertainment along our course to keep our participants energised and moving and I know many people will be pleasantly surprised when they see the exciting innovations FreshChoice are planning for all,” he said.

The City2Surf offers a 12km course starting at Latimer Square and a 6km option beginning at Porritt Park. Both routes follow the City to Sea Pathway along the Avon River.

The event finishes at New Brighton’s Rawhiti Domain, where – for the first time – every participant will receive a finisher’s medal.

All entrants will also receive a free Celsius drink at the finish line. Live entertainment will run throughout the morning, followed by a prizegiving at noon.

Although the event is not timed, McCaughan encouraged participants to set a personal goal, whether they plan to run or walk.

“Our fun run is all about encouraging people to get moving and for some it can be a step to a healthier and more active lifestyle going forward,” he said.

“If you’re feeling a bit bloated after eating too much over the Christmas break, then enter the C2S and let it be a start towards healthier choices.”

This year, City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as its official charity, raising funds to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.

City2Surf details