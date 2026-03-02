City2Surf: A chance to become a healthier you

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
“The beauty of the C2S fun run is that participants can choose from two distances that suit them best.
“This year we have more entertainment along our course to keep our participants energised and moving and I know many people will be pleasantly surprised when they see the exciting innovations FreshChoice are planning for all,” he said.
The City2Surf offers a 12km course starting at Latimer Square and a 6km option beginning at Porritt Park. Both routes follow the City to Sea Pathway along the Avon River.
The event finishes at New Brighton’s Rawhiti Domain, where – for the first time – every participant will receive a finisher’s medal.
All entrants will also receive a free Celsius drink at the finish line. Live entertainment will run throughout the morning, followed by a prizegiving at noon.
Although the event is not timed, McCaughan encouraged participants to set a personal goal, whether they plan to run or walk.
“Our fun run is all about encouraging people to get moving and for some it can be a step to a healthier and more active lifestyle going forward,” he said.
“If you’re feeling a bit bloated after eating too much over the Christmas break, then enter the C2S and let it be a start towards healthier choices.”
This year, City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as its official charity, raising funds to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.
City2Surf details
- There are just 17 days until the City2Surf takes place, and entries are now open at city2surf.co.nz
- Entries are free for children under five, while youth entries are $20 and adults $50
- Team entries can be purchased and invoiced to your organisation at city2surf.co.nz/team-entry
- The 12km event starts at 9am on the day, while the 6km start time is 9.45am