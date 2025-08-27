New chapter for Nurse Maude under chief executive Louise Zacest

Photo: Facebook

Nurse Maude has announced the appointment of Louise Zacest as its new chief executive, effective from September 26, 2025.

Louise brings with her more than two decades of healthcare leadership, including senior roles across the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors.

Louise Zacest.

Her career has been dedicated to improving health outcomes, building strong partnerships, and developing services that meet the needs of patients and communities.

Most recently, Louise was chief executive of UniMed, where she led the organisation through a period of significant growth and transformation, guiding it to become New Zealand’s third largest health insurer.

Before that, she held senior roles at Healthcare NZ, including Acting CEO, where she oversaw the development of innovative models of care and support.

Earlier in her career, Louise spent seven years in the public health sector as head of business development at Counties Manukau District Health Board.

There, she helped expand services for diverse communities, an experience she now brings to her new role at Nurse Maude.

Her appointment comes as Nurse Maude farewells long-standing chief executive Jim Magee, who is retiring after 19 years of service.

Under Jim’s leadership, Nurse Maude has strengthened its role as a cornerstone of community care, expanding its reach and services while maintaining its strong focus on compassion and excellence.

For more than a century, Nurse Maude has provided essential health and community services across Canterbury and beyond, including home support, nursing, palliative and hospice care.

With Louise Zacest at the helm, the organisation is well placed to continue its mission of providing outstanding care, compassion, and support for generations to come.