Big Xmas planned in Kaiapoi

Christmas will return to Kaiapoi’s town centre with stalls, entertainment and the Great Christmas Shopping Spree.

A Christmas Market is being planned by Blackwells Department Store and the Kaiapoi Club on December 13 from 11am to 3pm.

It will be in the club’s car park areas off Raven Quay.

There will be community, food and craft stalls on offer, live entertainment by Tracy Rockhouse, and performances by the Kaiapoi Rock and Roll Club.

Serendipity Circus will provide a programme filled with children's entertainment, including face painting, balloon twisting, roving stilt walkers, jugglers, and a bouncy castle.

And Santa will be in his Grotto to hear children's Christmas wishes and have their photo take with them.

The Great Kaiapoi Christmas Shopping Spree will take place at 2.30pm.

Any purchases of $25 or more made in participating Kaiapoi shops from November 15 to December 12 qualify for the draw on market day.

On arrival at the market, visitors will receive a free ticket for a Shopping Hamper raffle, which will also be drawn at 2.3pm, with ticketholders having to be there to claim their prize.

Paul Inwood, the general manager of the Kaiapoi Club, says a Christmas celebration has been missing from Kaiapoi’s town centre for few years, and community and businesses have been looking for something to fill the gap.

Numerous community organisations, along with food and craft vendors, have shown interest in participating.

Organisers extend gratitude to Kaiapoi Aluminium Joinery, the Kaiapoi River Queen, SmartGrass, Harcourts Kaiapoi Four Seasons Realty, KATS Kaiapoi Alignment &Tyres and Sutherland Timber for their generous support.

Many other businesses will also contribute gifts for the Great Kaiapoi Shopping Spree Hamper.

Additionally, Kaiapoi’s shops will be open on the day, offering shoppers a chance to find the perfect Christmas gift.

If you’re interested in having a market stall, please email events@blackwellsdeptstore.co.nz.