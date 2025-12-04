Second arrest linked to dairy robbery

The owner of the Opawa Discounter was seriously injured early on Tuesday. Photo: file

Another youth has been arrested over the aggravated robbery of a Christchurch dairy, in which the owner was seriously hurt.

In a statement tonight, police said the 17-year-old was arrested in relation to a number of recent incidents across the city, including the aggravated robbery early on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was located this afternoon in the suburb of New Brighton and would appear in the Youth Court on a number of charges, including burglary, aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"We continue to work at pace to identify other parties involved in this and other recent youth offending, and hold those parties to account," Christchurch District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week in relation to the robbery at the Opawa Discounter dairy. It's believed another person took part.

The offenders fled in a car, taking a till and other items.

"Anyone who has information that might help our inquiries is urged to call 105, referencing Operation Anchor. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Earlier today, police announced they would be using the Auckland-based Eagle helicopter for two months in Canterbury as part of a crackdown on rising youth crime.

- Allied Media