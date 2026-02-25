Stalker who stabbed Christchurch mum to death jailed for 17 years without parole

Nathan Boulter appeared in court via an audio/visual link. Photo: Pool / Chris Skelton / Stuff

Warning: This story contains content some readers may find distressing

A grieving daughter is haunted every day by horrific visions of her mother's murder at the hands of a possessive stalker.

Nathan Boulter will spend at least 17 years behind bars for the brutal murder of Chantal McDonald at her Christchurch home in July last year after she ended a brief relationship with him.

Justice Paulsen sentenced the 37-year-old to life imprisonment with a 17-year non-parole period when he appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday.

McDonald's daughter, who cannot be named, tearfully told the court her mother's murder had affected every part of her life.

"I lost my sense of security, safety and sense of direction. I have already lost one parent and because of the inhuman actions that took place I am now grieving the loss of both parents."

She witnessed her mother being stabbed more than 50 times and was haunted by visions of the killing.

"What I saw and heard that day has had a severe and ongoing impact on me. I have intrusive memories, and nightmares that I cannot control," she said.

"The images, the injuries and the screams come back to me without warning and affect my ability to function day-to-day because of this. I've had to seek professional counselling to cope with the trauma.

"The way my mum was taken from us was violent and disgusting."

Boulter was in a brief relationship with McDonald.

After she ended it he harassed, stalked and threatened her before hiding outside her Parklands home and stabbing her 55 times with a hunting knife as she arrived with her children.

Boulter has a long history of stalking and assaulting ex-partners. In 2012, he was jailed for eight years and six months for kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend over a 38 hour ordeal on Great Barrier Island.

'An unhealthy fixation'

A summary of facts earlier released to RNZ reveals that Boulter and McDonald had been in a brief relationship which began in May last year.

After Boulter was recalled to prison, McDonald terminated the relationship and told him she did not want any further contact from him.

Boulter "developed an unhealthy fixation with the victim", the summary of facts said.

"Once released, the defendant began a significant electronic harassment of the victim, by making 581 calls to the victim between 7 July 2025 and 20 July 2025, which she tried to ignore.

"In response, the victim made 0 calls."

Boulter used multiple cell phone numbers and social media profiles to harass, stalk, and threaten McDonald.

On 14 July, he sent several messages to McDonald via email threatening to "chop u down to nothing…" and "one two guess who's coming to you! Your lack of human compassion and empathy will be the death of you one day soon my Lil hoe! Xxx".

McDonald began locking her front gate with a padlock to keep herself safe. She also told her friends and family of Boulter's threats.

On 22 July, Boulter purchased a pig sticker knife.

The following evening, about 6.50pm, Boulter was watching McDonald's home that she shared with her children, flatmate and her flatmate's children.

Boulter hid behind a street tree opposite her home and lay in wait.

About 7.50pm, McDonald and her children returned home from the supermarket and drove up the long driveway.

The summary said that Boulter then left his hiding spot and as McDonald came down to close the gates behind her leapt out and attacked her with the knife.

"He started stabbing the victim in a frenzied attack leaving behind a total of 55 stab wounds.

"The victim's children ran into the house as the defendant was stabbing their mother."

McDonald died within minutes.

Chantal McDonald. Photo: Supplied

Crown prosecutor Pip Currie told the court Boulter's actions showed a high degree of callousness and cruelty.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the jail term would not bring McDonald back or end "the devastating sense of loss inflicted on her loving family".

"There is no prison term that will ever make up for what happened to Chantal or the profound sense of loss her loved ones have had to endure," Simmons said.

"However, today brings a small comfort in knowing the community will be protected from a violent, controlling and pathetic gutless coward who so needlessly took Chantal's life. It is extremely disappointing that he made the decision to not physically appear in court today and face Chantal's family.

"Chantal was a much-loved and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was regarded as a vibrant and special person to all who knew her, which makes her loss even harder to bear for those who were lucky enough to know her. We are continuing to provide support for Chantal's family as they navigate life without her. Her family have been extremely dignified throughout this entire process and I commend them for that."

Simmons said it was "extremely disappointing" Boulter made the decision not to physically appear in court and face McDonald's family.

Police respond to sentencing

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said today’s sentence will never bring Chantal back or end the devastating sense of loss inflicted on her loving family.

"There is no prison term that will ever make up for what happened to Chantal or the profound sense of loss her loved ones have had to endure.

"However, today brings a small comfort in knowing the community will be protected from a violent, controlling and pathetic gutless coward who so needlessly took Chantal’s life.

"It is extremely disappointing that he made the decision to not physically appear in Court today and face Chantal’s family.

"Chantal was a much-loved and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend.

"She was regarded as a vibrant and special person to all who knew her, which makes her loss even harder to bear for those who were lucky enough to know her.

"We are continuing to provide support for Chantal’s family as they navigate life without her."

Simmons said Chantal's family have been extremely dignified throughout this process "and I commend them for that".

"They are appreciative of the support they have received, but request privacy.

"They ask that media do not attempt to contact them.

"I want to thank all of the Police investigators, staff, and the Crown prosecutor who dedicated themselves to getting justice for Chantal.

"They have worked relentlessly to bring this case to court and hold Chantal’s killer accountable for his horrendous crime," Simmons said

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

Family Violence

-RNZ and Allied Media