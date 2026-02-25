Police investigate drive-by shooting in Christchurch

Armed police swarmed a Christchurch street in the early hours of Wednesday morning after gunshots were heard.

Officers were called after reports of a "firearms incident" at a property on Keri Pl, Hei Hei, about 4.35am.

Detective Sergeant David Parker said a scene examination is ongoing at the property following the incident.

"Police were called ... to reports a vehicle was seen leaving the area at speed.

"It was also reported that gunshots were heard.

"Police attended and located evidence outside the property, which was unoccupied, to indicate a firearm had been discharged."

Parker said residents in the area can expect to see a strong police presence "while officers make a number of enquiries, working to determine what happened".

A resident, who did not want to be named, told the NZ Herald he heard two loud bangs just before 4.30am.

He told the Herald a car sped into the street before firing shots at the home before speeding off.

It comes after a man was shot during a suspected gang-related fight at a Christchurch house in Hoani St, Northcote, last week.

Three men were arrested in relation to that incident, which left four people injured, one of them critically.