Invercargill local Richard Pubben celebrated 20 years of his pool tournament last Friday. He started running the tournament as a “get together for the guys”, and it has grown since then. "Pretty lucky to have everybody still here, we’ve only lost one person over the whole 20 years,” he said. They run full tournaments where winner gets $100 and second gets $50 but to celebrate this year, the winner will also get a sash. “Everyone really enjoys themselves and a lot of us have know each other for 40 years … they’ve all come to drink and celebrate, that’s the only way we can put up with each other.”