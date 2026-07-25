SuppliedEsther James in front of the bronze Wonderland statue in the Oamaru Public Gardens, which she visited with the then mayor, John Forrester, and with Robert Milligan, who had donated the statue to the town. G.D. Wilkins, Auckland Weekly News, 13 July 1932 Esther James was the first person to walk the length of the country, which is remarkable in itself, but she did so in 1931-2 during the Great Depression, wearing only New Zealand-made clothes and eating only New Zealand-produced food, to encourage people to buy local. She then walked from Melbourne to Brisbane. Her walking feats are the subject of Otago author Ian Dougherty’s latest book, from which the following edited extract is taken of the North Otago part of her New Zealand walk. Back on the main road after a send-off from the Waimate Post Office, James had lunch with R. Sinclair at Morven, stayed a night at the Hotel Glenavy with Mr and Mrs P.W. Storey, and then crossed the Waitaki River boundary between Canterbury and Otago and headed to Oamaru. She turned down five offers of rides from passing motorists on the way. About 15 members of the Oamaru Ladies’ Tramping Club walked out to Fernbrook to meet James and accompanied her into the town, where she was welcomed by the mayor, John Forrester, at the Borough Council Chambers. This was followed by a dinner at the Queens Hotel organised by the tramping club, a Māori evening service in the Wesley Methodist Church, and a meeting with the tramping club committee. While in Oamaru, James visited Lane’s factory that produced the tonic, Lane’s Emulsion; the Oamaru Woollen Factory; and the Wonderland statue in the Oamaru Public Gardens. At Oamaru, a local poet, George Meek, produced another James-inspired verse, entitled ‘A Toast’. Here’s success to the New Zealand Maid, On her Māoriland tour, In New Zealand-made, With the Pioneer spirit, that cannot fade, With its blazing watchword, “UNAFRAID.” SuppliedThe book's front cover. From Oamaru, James continued south, stopping for the night at Maheno with Jessie and Alexander Clark, and visiting their flour mill. On her walk to Herbert the following day, in late May, she reported that: ‘It was very cold and for the first time I walked in snow and a bitter cold wind. You may take my word for it I was glad of my New Zealand made woollies.’ The local Ladies’ Hockey Club met James half way between Maheno and Herbert and put on a social for her in the evening. She gave an account of her travels and urged people to buy New Zealand goods and, when that was not possible, to purchase British goods. The evening’s musical entertainment featured a song composed and sung by one of the locals, C. Thompson, entitled ‘Buy New Zealand Goods’. James stayed with Mrs J. Reid. After talking to school children at Herbert and Waianakarua, James continued on to Hampden, where she also talked to school children about her adventure, attended a reception, and spent the night in Familton’s Private Hotel. The book • New Zealand Maid: Esther James And Her Campaigning New Zealand And Australian Walks During The Great Depression, by Ian Dougherty, is available at bookshops and directly from the publisher, saddlehillpress@xtra.xo.nz