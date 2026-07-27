Canterbury animal lovers will get a chance to pick up some tasty treats for their pets at a family-friendly expo on Sunday.

The Selwyn Pet Expo will bring together businesses, rescue organisations, breeding clubs, and animal experts at the Lincoln Event Centre from 10am to 4pm. Tickets will be $5, with free entry for children under five.

Visitors will be able to meet a variety of animals, chat with pet professionals, meet breeding specialists, or browse for pet products and handmade gifts.

The expo will include a free petting zoo, face-painting, photo and colouring competitions, plus a complimentary goodie bag for the first 75 people in the door.

Said Selwyn District Council head of venues and events Catherine Parker: “The Pet Expo is a great opportunity to bring people and their pets together while showcasing what’s available across Selwyn and Canterbury.

“It’s a fun hands-on event where families can meet animals, ask questions, get expert advice and learn more about caring for pets.”

The expo also aims to support local businesses and community organisations.

“They help people discover what’s available in their community, support local organisations and inspire others to bring their own ideas and events to life. They all contribute to a connected, vibrant Selwyn.

“Whether you’re a lifelong pet owner, thinking about adopting, or simply love animals, there’s something for everyone to discover, learn and enjoy.”

Event details

-Allied Media