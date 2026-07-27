Former Otago Boys' High School loose forward Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa is the bolter in the All Blacks squad for the tour of South Africa.

The powerful No 8 is one of three uncapped players named in a bumper squad of 44 for the Greatest Rivalry tour.

Incoming Highlanders first five Josh Jacomb and Hurricanes prop Siale Lauaki are the other new caps.

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland makes his return from injury, and Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has been recalled after making his test debut last year.

Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa, Ethan Blackadder, George Bell and Ollie Norris are the other capped players to return to the squad.

All 34 players named in the squad for the Nations Championship tests have been retained.

Tupou Ta'eiloa, 22, has come barrelling out of the shadows to make his All Blacks debut.

He was an exceptional prospect coming out of Otago Boys', where a video of him scoring a try after swatting off several defenders went viral.

After heading south to play for the Stags, he joined Moana Pasifika only as a replacement player but quickly became a regular after making his Super Rugby debut in 2025.

Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, playing for Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika, makes a break against the Highlanders earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

His blend of power and pace led to seven tries in 13 games in his debut season with Moana, and he was impressive again this year.

Tupou Ta'eiloa has signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby but it is not yet clear where he will continue his Super Rugby career with Moana Pasifika on the scrap heap.

Holland was certain to return after his long injury layoff, while Highlanders fans will be delighted to see Tavatavanawai return after another spectacular season.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie revealed All Blacks captain Ardie Savea would only join the squad ahead of the first test.

An alternative captain will be required for the early tour games against the South African franchises.

Rennie said all 44 players would be required to play on the old-school tour of South Africa.

“This tour will challenge us and demand the very best of us. We have selected a squad that we know is up to the challenge.

"It’s a balanced blend of experienced test players and a cohort of younger players who will be keen to work hard and showcase their skillset on tour.

“We are thrilled for those players who will have the opportunity to pull on the All Blacks jersey for the first time, and welcome back those who are returning to the group.

“With eight matches in six weeks, including a four-test series against the Springboks, this would have to be the toughest tour in rugby. Every player will be required to play their part across this tour, whether it’s preparing to play or helping their mates prepare.

“It will be an intense seven weeks of touring but an excellent opportunity for us to pit ourselves against the current benchmark team in world rugby, and to build connections with each other in a way that only a tour of this scale can do. What we learn about ourselves on and off-field will set us up well for the Rugby World Cup in 2027."

The All Blacks will kick off the Greatest Rivalry in Cape Town on August 7 (local time) against the Stormers.

They will play the Sharks in Durban four days later then head to Pretoria to take on the Bulls on August 15.

The first Test against the Springboks is on August 22 at Ellis Park, followed by the final franchise game against the Lions at the same venue on August 25.

Test two is in Cape Town, and the third test is at FNB Stadium - formerly known as "Soccer City" - near Johannesburg.

Both teams then head to the United States to play the fourth test in Baltimore.

All Blacks

Tour squad

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell.

Props: Ethan De Groot, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Siale Lauaki.

Locks: Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Fabian Holland.

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea (captain), Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Anton Segner, Wallace Sititi, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa.

Halfbacks: Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston.

First fives: Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Josh Jacomb.

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa.