Motorists in Christchurch faced delays on Monday morning after “black ice” caused a serious crash on State Highway 1.

Emergency services responded to the crash in Russley about 6.25am. Motorists were warned this morning to expect delays and allow extra time for their journey during peak times.

A crash on State Highway 1 in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

The crash reduced a section of SH1 to one southbound lane near the intersection with Yaldhurst Rd.

A witness believed the crash may have been caused by a water leak that turned to “black ice”.

“Be careful out there this winter. On Russley Road there's a water leakage on the road that turned into black ice. This is a result of this morning.”

At least one vehicle involved in the crash appears to have veered off the road and gone through a fence.

The crash scene on SH1. Photo: NZTA

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was fully re-opened by 10.30am on Monday. But about 4.30pm an NZTA spokesperson said the SH1/Russley Rd lane, between the intersections of Dinton Rd and Yaldhurst Rd, had been closed again – this time overnight – to carry out “water maintenance work”.

“It can be carried out in the wake of the leak that led to ice forming and posing a hazard in this area this morning. Citycare came in to look at the issue after NZTA’s contractor closed off the lane this morning, before gritting the road and reopening the lane to traffic about 10.30am.

“The lane is expected to remain closed through to at least 6am tomorrow (Tuesday) to accommodate this work. People are being asked to take extra care travelling through this area.”