It started with a faint aroma in the air that Devilskin concert-goers struggled to define at first.

Then when those in the mosh pit discovered their feet were sticky because someone had defecated on the dance floor at the University of Otago’s Union Hall, the metal band concert descended into chaos and people started vomiting — everywhere.

A concert-goer, who declined to be named, said the incident happened halfway through Devilskin’s set.

“It was a rock and metal concert, so there was a lot of jumping.

“And then eventually someone must have, like, looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of s**t, just completely spread all in the mosh pit, like, all over the floor.

“It's on people's feet. People are wearing skirts and s**t is up their legs and stuff, and then one girl went bleh — just vomited on the s**t — and then everyone else starts vomiting.”

She said she saw the turd on the dance floor before it got stepped on, and described it as “huge”.

“It was huge, like, massive. I haven't seen one that big before.

“I thought it was some guy's shoe, it was so big. It was unbelievable.”

Devilskin band members on stage at the University of Otago Union Hall during their concert at the weekend. Photo: Triebels Photography

She said the smell was so putrid that many of the concert-goers headed for the doors, leaving footprints behind them.

“So, basically, once it was realised that there was a stinking biohazard on the ground, they actually paused the concert for a bit while some poor souls cleaned it all up.”

“When this was happening, there's people in the foyer, and you would have thought someone had died.

“They were just bawling their eyes out — they were just hysterical.

“There was one lady with vomit in her hair, s**t on her legs, and just crying, crying, crying.”

The concert resumed, but there was a large, empty circle near the stage where no-one was game enough to dance again, she said.

“Honestly, I have never seen anything go down like that at a concert before.”

Another concert-goer, who declined to be named, said the whole incident was “feral”.

“The stink! There were heaps of people dry retching and someone else vomited on the dance floor.

“It was feral.

“I’ve been to a lot of gigs and never experienced that.

“Whoever did it needs to slow down on whatever possessed them to do that.

“It makes you think — were they just wasted, or should they be in nappies?”

Security and Dunedin police managed to track down “a middle-aged man” after he was identified by some concert-goers who witnessed him shaking “the log” out of his trouser leg in the mosh pit.

Dunedin police said they did not charge anyone in relation to the incident.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz