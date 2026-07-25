Aid for Tonga is the aim of the Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust

The Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust (PSST) has put out a further call for donations as it continues its ongoing aid to Tonga to help rebuild after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. The trust was formed after Cyclone Gita tore through the Kingdom of Tonga in 2018, category 4 winds gusting up to 200kmh. About a-third of houses in the Pacific nation sustained significant damage, and many were destroyed, having a devastating impact on the Tongan community and leaving thousands of people without homes and basic supplies or essential services. PSST chairman Peter Rodwell said the next container scheduled to be delivered next month was focused on material for children, and helping to supply equipment for stocking emergency containers around the regions and islands of Tonga. "We are continuing our work resourcing schools and agriculture. “We will also put in some materials for helping restore the University of the Nations -Youth With A Mission on Tongatapu,” he said. Requested items for donation include blankets, linen and towels, bicycles suitable for children of all ages, tents with removable side walls, small bags of basic toiletries and sanitary products, and musical instruments, for youth orchestras. Over the past four years, the PSST has also partnered with the Pacific Island people and local Pasifika and community groups in North Otago on a combined relief effort to also provide necessary tractors, farming and hospital equipment. SST chairman Peter Rodwell said it initially helped Taua with roofing iron and building materials for a container load that was sent to Tongatapu. "Following this, we visited Tonga ourselves and saw the level of destruction. “On our return we formed an interdenominational trust (PSST) to work throughout the Pacific whereever we were able. “We sent a further full container of building materials, bedding, and two of medical supplies that were donated to us to Tonga.” An ultrasound machine was also donated to Prince Ngui Hospital on Ha’apai and two containers of school furniture, equipment, school curriculum material and library books were also sent, Mr Rodwell said. He said Tonga was one of the poorest Pacific nations and had faced multiple environmental disasters over a relatively short time. In 2022, the Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha’apai eruption sent a tsunami that completely washed over four inhabited islands and a significant part of western Nuku’alofa, and also coated virtually all of Tonga in 50-200mm of ash. This required the tilling of the ground throughout the Tongan islands before replanting could take place, Mr Rodwell said. "We co-operated with the local Tongan community in Waitaki to send a container of barrels of foodstuffs. “We followed this up with three containers of seven tractors, ploughs, and over 300 hand tools as there is a real shortage of mechanised agricultural equipment and most land is tilled by hand in a subsistence culture.” The tractors and ploughs went one each to the islands of the Niuas, Vavau, Ha’apai, and Eua and three to Tongatapu. This was done in partnership with the Ongo Niua Community Council, Mr Rodwell said. SuppliedPasifika Safe Shelter Trust (PSST) managing director (left) Jim Grieve and president Peter Rodwell in Tonga last year. Photo: Supplied On revisiting Tonga in 2025, Mr Rodwell said it was apparent most buildings had been repaired or removed and many new buildings had been erected. "However it was noticeable that social recovery was very incomplete and financially people were still in hardship.” He said the trust built a new partnership with the Salvation Army, which is working solely with the children from the four evacuated islands of Nomuka, Atata, Mango, and Fonoifua. "We are prepared to work with other Pacific Island nations as their need arises and we collecting suitable donated material for sending.” Mr Rodwell said they had donated over $2m of materials and equipment so far. PSST is a registered charitable trust and has overseas donee status and able to provide tax deductible receipts for monetary donations. The PSST has also sent children’s material, art materials, bicycles and musical instruments for children along with wheelchairs, lifting frame, commode chairs and other needed items for the “grossly under-resourced disability centre”, he said. For more information on how to donate, by the end of July, contact Jim Grieve 021 263 3629 or Peter Rodwell 021 682 810. juliana.chin@oamarumail.co.nz