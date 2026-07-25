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Aid for Tonga is the aim of the Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust

Children in the Salvation Army Children\\'s programme with donated toys at the new Atata Village in Tonga. Present are Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust president Peter Rodwell and managing director Jim Grieve (centre) and Salvation Army leader (left) Sesilina Palu.
Children in the Salvation Army Children\\'s programme with donated toys at the new Atata Village in Tonga. Present are Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust president Peter Rodwell and managing director Jim Grieve (centre) and Salvation Army leader (left) Sesilina Palu.
Children in the Salvation Army Children's programme with donated toys at the new Atata Village in Tonga. Present are Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust president Peter Rodwell and managing director Jim Grieve (centre) and Salvation Army leader (left) Sesilina Palu.
Jules Chin
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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