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North OtagoJuly 23

Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident

An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident