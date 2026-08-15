Ian Taylor memorial scholarship coordinators (left to right) Debra Hamilton, Gillian Shela, Denise Hutcheson, Isabella Foster and Neville Donaldson. Photo: Supplied

A scholarship has been set up by the Waikouaiti RSA in honour of a community stalwart.

The Waikouaiti RSA is offering the Ian Taylor memorial scholarship to support a local person or persons in their education or training.

The late Ian Taylor was a long-standing Waikouaiti RSA member and former president, who served in the territorial force for the Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps (RNZAMC).

Waikouaiti RSA vice-president Neville Donaldson said the grant of up to $2000 will be awarded towards those pursuing or already in education beyond high school.

“We are looking for a person, or persons, who have shown commitment to their local community and are working towards ongoing higher education or trades-based training or already studying.”

Mr Donaldson said Mr Taylor was a stalwart of the Waikouaiti community.

“He was very proud of his membership and RSA and its history.

“He was president on three occasions and was always proactive in building membership and promoting the RSA in the area.

“He was also a very proud serviceman who served for many years in the Territorial Force Medical Corps in Dunedin, New Zealand and reached the rank of Warrant Officer Class 1.”

A member of St John Ambulance NZ since the age of 15, Mr Taylor was also active in driving and supporting community activities and constantly raised the need to future-proof the RSA, Mr Donaldson said.

The level of funding needed to help offset the cost of undertaking that education or training programme was dependent on the scholarship applications the RSA might receive.

“We say up to $2000 because if we get the right applicant we will award the total amount to that person, but if we get a lot of equally good applications then may award four grants of $500 or maybe two applicants at $1000 each.

“We need to know what level of funding you are seeking and what the funding will be used for, and what, if any, local community commitments you have, or intend to commit to in the future.

“If you think such a scholarship might offer you an improved opportunity to undertake next level education or training, please email us for further information and application details,” he said.

Applicants must have family or be domiciled in Merton, Karitane, Hawkesbury, Waikouaiti and or the Flag Swamp area.

The Waikouaiti RSA meets at their dedicated hall on Pratt St every Friday with a regular attendance of about 35 members, he said.

For further information email: scholarship@gmail.com, applications close on October 31.