A phenomenal group of women from across the South and New Zealand have been named finalists in this year’s Inspirational Women Awards. The 20 finalists include Queenstowners Joan Kiernan, the first woman to serve as president of the Rotary Club of Queenstown, Claire Irons, the former chair of Impact100 Wakatipu who’s helped raise and distribute more than $1 million to local charities, and Auckland-based Sonia Thursby, the founder of YES Disability Resource Centre and creator of I.Lead, a nation-wide movement that empowers young disabled people to have a voice in decisions that affect their lives. Now in its fourth year, and being held for the first time since 2024, the event has so far raised over $90,000 for the cause, and enabled the establishment of a safe house in Queenstown, while also celebrating New Zealand’s female leaders and change-makers. Event organiser Julia Strelou says the gala’s an opportunity for people to come together, celebrate incredible wāhine, raise vital funds for the Women’s Refuge, and raise awareness about domestic violence in NZ. “Every person who attends becomes part of that impact.” On average, just under 50,000 women and children are referred to Women’s Refuge each year, while they answer an average of 71 crisis calls a day. Strelou notes NZ has the highest rates of family violence in the OECD — 1 in 3 women will experience abuse in their lifetime in Aotearoa, though about 67% of family violence incidents aren’t reported. “This needs to change,” she says. “We want to come together to make some noise and make a difference.” Almost 60 nominations were received this year, split between the Otago/Southland and national categories. Head judge, Mountain Scene editor Tracey Roxburgh, says this year’s nominees were “outstanding”. “Judging these awards is always difficult, but this year it was particularly challenging given the calibre of women who were nominated. “I take my hat off to them all — the work they’re doing in their communities is awe-inspiring.” Category and highly-commended medal winners will be announced at the Inspirational Women Awards & Gala for Women’s Refuge at QT Queenstown on November 21 — all funds raised through that event will go to support the Women’s Refuge. Tickets are available via inspirationalwomenawards.org — to donate to the charity auction, email hello@galaforwomensrefugequeenstown.co.nz Head: The finalists QT Woman of the Year NZ Sonia Thursby (Auckland) Parminder Kaur (Christchurch) Nic Russell (Auckland) Renee Smith-Apanui (Palmerston North) Deloitte Change-Maker of the Year NZ Joy Reid (Christchurch) Madhia Ali (Hamilton) Julia Grace (Northland) Tamara Waugh (Auckland) A Woman’s Touch Inspirational Woman Clare Irons (Queenstown) Eleanor Trueman (Queenstown) Olivia Wensley (Queenstown) Ray White Community Woman Joan Kiernan (Queenstown) Jan Aitken (Dunedin) Lisa Telle (Cromwell) Mountain Scene Resilient Woman Polly Lock (Queenstown) Jillian Sullivan (Oturehua) Tina McColgan (Southland) Fowler Homes Entrepreneurial Woman Monique Mayze (Wānaka ) Rebecca Macey (Christchurch) Teresa Noble (Alexandra) guy.williams@scene.co.nz