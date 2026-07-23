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Latest
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Southland
July 23
Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition
The Invercargill chapter of the International Plastic Modellers Society is hosting a special showcase at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club.
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Southland
July 23
Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun
Invercargill local Richard Pubben celebrated 20 years of his pool tournament last Friday.
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Southland
July 23
Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’
A local band is aiming to make a bold statement with their new album and subsequent release event.
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Southland
July 23
Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos
The current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust, Terri-Ann Berry, is pushing to raise awareness about asbestos exposure and its consequences.
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Southland
July 23
Local dancer fundraising for ballet dream
Local Invercargill dancer Liam Templeton is set to travel to and from Wellington over 14 times this year as part of a programme at the New Zealand School of Dance.