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Tayler Mutton
Tayler.Mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz

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SouthlandJuly 23

Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition

The Invercargill chapter of the International Plastic Modellers Society is hosting a special showcase at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club.
Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition
Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition
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SouthlandJuly 23

Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun

Invercargill local Richard Pubben celebrated 20 years of his pool tournament last Friday.
Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun
Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun
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SouthlandJuly 23

Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’

A local band is aiming to make a bold statement with their new album and subsequent release event.
Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’
Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’
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SouthlandJuly 23

Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos

The current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust, Terri-Ann Berry, is pushing to raise awareness about asbestos exposure and its consequences.
Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos
Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos
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SouthlandJuly 23

Local dancer fundraising for ballet dream

Local Invercargill dancer Liam Templeton is set to travel to and from Wellington over 14 times this year as part of a programme at the New Zealand School of Dance.
Local dancer fundraising for ballet dream
Local dancer fundraising for ballet dream