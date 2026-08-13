Large excavators silhouette the Makarewa skyline near Invercargill as construction crews break ground at the 49ha AI data centre site on Thursday. It comes one day after a series of anti-data centre protests were held around New Zealand. Singapore-based company Datagrid received consents this year to build the $3.5 billion centre on an area spanning 49ha in Makarewa, 15 minutes north of Invercargill. It is expected to open in 2028. According to a Southland District Council public notice, Taylor Rd, from Lorne-Dacre Rd (SH98) to Mill Rd Nth will now be closed to through traffic until February 28, 2027 to “upgrade and seal the first section" of Taylor Rd from Lorne Dacre Rd, past Datagrid’s land to 125 Taylor Rd. [Missing Credit][object Object] [Missing Credit][object Object]