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SouthlandJuly 23

Proposed speed limit changes for province

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are seeking public opinion on its proposed Southland State Highway speed management changes.
Proposed speed limit changes for province
Proposed speed limit changes for province
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandJuly 23

Quirky pranks caught on camera

A raft of squishy bed-time companions experienced hijinks and an abundance of animated adventures on Friday night at the Invercargill library at the end of school holiday event calendar.
Quirky pranks caught on camera
Quirky pranks caught on camera
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SouthlandJuly 23

Anderson House becomes a winter-wonderland

Invercargill’s iconic Anderson House was transformed into a mid-winter Christmas winter wonderland last week.
Anderson House becomes a winter-wonderland
Anderson House becomes a winter-wonderland
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SouthlandJuly 23

Housing development floated to allow seniors to downsize

The lack of suitable alternative housing is leaving many seniors trapped in family-sized homes,
Housing development floated to allow seniors to downsize
Housing development floated to allow seniors to downsize
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SouthlandJuly 23

Passionate crowd packs out data centre meeting

Hundreds of residents crammed into an Invercargill meeting room to learn more about the AI data centre coming to their region.
Passionate crowd packs out data centre meeting
Passionate crowd packs out data centre meeting