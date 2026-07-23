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Latest
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Southland
July 23
Proposed speed limit changes for province
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are seeking public opinion on its proposed Southland State Highway speed management changes.
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Southland
July 23
Quirky pranks caught on camera
A raft of squishy bed-time companions experienced hijinks and an abundance of animated adventures on Friday night at the Invercargill library at the end of school holiday event calendar.
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Southland
July 23
Anderson House becomes a winter-wonderland
Invercargill’s iconic Anderson House was transformed into a mid-winter Christmas winter wonderland last week.
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Southland
July 23
Housing development floated to allow seniors to downsize
The lack of suitable alternative housing is leaving many seniors trapped in family-sized homes,
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Southland
July 23
Passionate crowd packs out data centre meeting
Hundreds of residents crammed into an Invercargill meeting room to learn more about the AI data centre coming to their region.