The lack of suitable alternative housing is leaving many seniors trapped in family-sized homes, Invercargill’s town crier and seniors advocate Lynley McKerrow says. In response, Mrs McKerrow hopes to help establish an Abbeyfield housing development in Invercargill and is hoping others will join the steering committee to drive change. An Abbeyfield development offered supported independent living in 14 30sq\u2009m ensuite bedrooms, but had shared living spaces, which included communal dining, lounge, kitchen and laundry facilities, she said. Meals were prepared by a housekeeper. Residents paid a weekly fee to the locally operated not-for-profit incorporated society to cover accommodation, food, electricity, internet and other living costs. The lack of suitable or affordable accommodation was leaving seniors trapped in family-sized homes, Mrs McKerrow said. “How do you move a senior out of a three-bedroom house into something else? Because there isn’t something else.” Ever-increasing rents and fewer downs-sizing choices were leaving seniors with miniscule housing options. “People have got to go somewhere.” Her comments came as Invercargill City Council faced criticism over the $2.8\u2009million cost of six replacement units in Miller St, while a further 50 people sat on its waiting lists. Invercargill City Council community engagement and corporate services Trudie Hurst said the city’s ageing population was a key consideration it its 2027-37 long-term plan. Projections showed almost a quarter of the city’s residents would be aged 65 or over by 2034. Therefore, the council was examining how the trend would impact housing, services and infrastructure — including support for elderly housing and the development of smaller homes, she said. It was also looking at housing density rules to allow for a wider range of housing options, including suitable homes for seniors. “Council has a role to provide tools, such as planning and consenting requirements, that make up part of the solution to meet our community’s evolving needs. “It will continue to work collaboratively … to understand what our community needs and play a part in enabling solutions for these.” Great South regional strategy general manager Bobbi Brown said it was undertaking parallel work and making senior housing solutions a priority. 2023 Census data had identified a steadily ageing region. “The current picture that emerges is one of a steadily ageing region with high home ownership, a shortage of smaller affordable homes and a small but growing group of renters exposed to rising costs,” Mrs Brown said. It was also working with major developments to understand what workforce was required and what housing it would need. A 2025 Socio-Economic Impact Assessment released by Rio Tinto this month says: “Southland will need to attract or train more than 1300 new workers per year through to 2045 to replace retiring workers and support economic diversification.” Abbeyfields chief executive Ruth Seabright said there was a strong demand for its existing homes — most locations had waiting lists, she said. New developments were projects started by a local steering group, rather than being driven by a national office. The houses were built on the idea of reducing loneliness and isolation, while offering independent living to residents. Nationally, up to 14 new residences were in various development stages, she said. There were 194 residents living in the 16 Abbeyfield houses established nationwide. “They’re incredibly successful.” A new group of 14 units could cost up to $5m (including a land purchase), and the process from concept to opening could typically take up to five years. Finding suitable land was key, Mrs Seabright said. Many councils had supported established projects through land gifts or peppercorn leases. Mrs McKerrow said she hoped vacant land owners would consider helping a local project forward. A small initial steering committee had been formed but it still needed more members to broaden its skillset, she said. The group would be visiting the Queenstown site on Tuesday to view its operations. For expressions of interest in the project, email invercargillsc2026@gmail.com