Calls to lower the speed limit on a stretch of Bluff Highway are falling on deaf ears. Former Clifton residents Tony and Debra Maheno want the speed limit reduced on the highway at Clifton before a serious crash occurs. “I can’t believe more accidents haven’t happened,” Mr Maheno said. His chief concern is the number of truck and trailer units parking along the roadside in the 100kmh section of SH1, creating visibility issues for motorists passing through the area and for traffic pulling onto the highway from Frome St. “They need to get the speed limit down at Clifton. It’s just too dangerous.” “I’m not against truckies. I’m not against work. I’m for the safety.” He said he supported both heavy vehicles operators and the Food at Clifton business, which is a popular stop for hundreds of workers travelling to and from Awarua, Bluff and Tiwai Point. As long-time former residents of the area, the couple said they had noticed heavy vehicle traffic significantly increased due to industrial growth, but calls to reduce the speed limit appeared to be falling on deaf ears. He frequently observed truck and trailer units parked on both sides of the highway, creating a canyon-like corridor for traffic to negotiate. While truck drivers generally parked as far off the road as possible to avoid disrupting traffic flow, the concentration of large vehicles still created a hazard for motorists. “An accident is waiting to happen … I can’t believe more accidents haven’t happened,” Mrs Maheno said. Slowing down was left entirely to driver discretion and they believed the lack of action was “unjust”. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi principal safety engineer Roy Johnston said an average of 4566 vehicles passed through the area daily, including about 548 heavy vehicles (12%). While the area fell within the city’s urban area, it was an inter-regional connector where the 100kmh speed limit was permitted. The Clifton site was within Invercargill’s city limits, but the state highway itself fell under the responsibility of NZTA. Mr Johnston said the area’s speed limit was last reviewed between 2023 and 2025. Safety concerns had been raised with NZTA in the past, but several factors needed to be considered before a speed limit could be put forward for public feedback. “A request for a change can also only be considered when NZTA has the necessary funding to plan, consult, set and put in place a speed limit change.” “As with all intersections of this type, we would encourage people to drive with care, attention and consideration of other road users.” The Food at Clifton shop owner said through a translator, he also was concerned for his customer’s safety and would like NZTA to reduce the speed limit from 100kmh. The shop which opened at 4.30am daily, is a popular stop for factory workers and freight drivers, had an off-street car park which provided a safe zone for customer’s’ cars, but there were limited options for the heavy truck and trailer units that were forced to park on the Bluff Rd roadside. Broken yellow lines to prevent parking were not a viable option as his business would also be significantly impacted by them. Mr Maheno said he regularly saw truck and trailer units parked on both sides of the highway, limiting visibility for customers leaving the shop’s dedicated car park and turning onto the state highway from Frome St. Passing traffic seldom reduced its speed, despite the evident danger. He feared it was only a matter of time before someone was seriously injured or killed. Heavy vehicle drivers who spoke with the Southland Express said the shop was a regular stop, but there was nowhere for large truck and trailer units to park. However, the high spot on the road offered good visibility to drivers either direction from the cabs and they were aware extra caution was needed when exiting and entering their cabs and crossing the road. NZTA was currently receiving submissions on speed reviews on four sections of Southland state highway corridors, but the Clifton area was not included.