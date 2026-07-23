Invercargill’s iconic Anderson House was transformed into a mid-winter Christmas wonderland last week. After some arm-twisting from friends, Anderson House Trust trustee Annie Close agreed it would be a good idea to put her abundant supply of Christmas Decorations for the fundraiser that would provide a platform for future events at the property. “I have all these wonderful Christmas props and decorations and one of the ladies kept asking me. . . I gave in, and this is what we’ve created.” Mrs Close said the project grew as others got involved and added to her collection. “Everyone’s done their bit, and it’s just turned out amazing.” Each of the historic house’s rooms were adorned in winter wonderland Christmas-themed paraphernalia. [Missing Credit][object Object] Joyce Robbins, great granddaughter of Sir Robert Anderson who built the house in 1925, recalls coming to the house as a child. She said it was good to see the house being used by the public, being enjoyed by so many. “It’s really pleasing to see so many people that have come forward wanting to do something so that we can keep it open to the public to be used.” She was impressed by what was achieved after a team of people spent two weeks displaying all the decorations. Anderson House was first opened as a public art gallery after the Anderson family gifted the homestead and grounds to the city in 1951. However, earthquake risk concerns closed its doors in 2014. After extensive renovations it reopened in 2022 and now operates as a function and community event venue.