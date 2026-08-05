More than 6000 passengers will spend this Christmas in Fiordland as Southland bucks the national trend of declining cruise numbers. It will be the harbour’s busiest day of the 2026-27 cruise season, with 6435 passengers aboard the cruise ships Azamara Pursuit, Celebrity Edge and Silver Moon due to spend the day in Milford, Doubtful or Dusky sounds. Great South tourism and events general manager Mark Frood said although national cruise numbers continued to trend downward, Southland was bucking the trend and was not experiencing the same decline. “We’ve been able to sustain numbers above that level.” Southland was “quite unique … because it had three cruise destinations: Bluff, Rakiura-Stewart Island and Fiordland”. “Fiordland’s … seen as a jewel in the cruise-crown of New Zealand. "It’s an important part of the visit to the country.” Cruise visits were especially vital to smaller towns that were not on main tourist tracks, he said. The New Zealand Cruise Association schedule shows the 74 ships due to visit the region this season will bring more than 200,000 passengers and crew. During the 2025-26 season, the industry paid $1,698,597 in marine fees which offset Environment Southland rates and funded harbourmaster functions, coastal science programmes, shoreline clean-up activities and iwi coastal heritage work. Perennial Fiordland visitor Anthem of the Seas would be the largest vessel scheduled to visit the region four times this season, carrying a combined 22,720 passengers and crew, the schedule says. Mr Frood said declining cruise visits over the past two seasons had prompted the industry to take action to reverse the trend and build numbers for future seasons. The Murihiku Southland Tourism Quarterly Report for the period ending March 31, 2026 showed cruise ship visits fell 40%, from 109 visits to 65. Nationally 643 ports of call were booked for the coming season, compared with 1123 in 2023-24. New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd said the industry could not afford to assume cruises would simply return on their own. Strategies were being implemented to ensure “New Zealand earns its place as a destination of choice again”. Mr Frood said the industry had been working hard to reverse the decline. The cruise ship schedule showed planned visits, but cancellations meant “you don’t know what’s going to turn up eventually”, he said. Southland’s cruise ship numbers broadly were in line with past years. Scheduled Bluff visits had remained static, and Stewart Island’s had increased slightly. Stewart Island promotions officer Aaron Joy said the current projections were for 18 ships, up from 14 last season. “Our biggest boat at this stage is Azamara Quest,” which had 1130 guests and crew." The Silver Moon, carrying 1004 guests and crew, was scheduled to visit three times between December and February. Luxury ship Europa 2, carrying 544 guests and 416 crew, is also expected in March as part of its 18-port national itinerary. Expedition vessels, Coral Adventurer and Heritage Adventurer, make the most frequent visits and form an important part of the cruise season, he said. Cruise visitors generated vital income through the visitor levy’s contributions. “It all helps the bottom line on the island. "Even if it’s a quick trip and visitors only have a beer or coffee, it all helps.” The island was heavily affected by inflated diesel fuel prices earlier this year. “We noticed the numbers of visitors declining a bit, especially in the backpacker market. “It’d be good to see those sorts of people coming back.” Mr Joy said efforts to reduce costs and improve services would help to encourage more visitors. Bluff promotions officer Lindsay Beer said the town remained positive about its 11 scheduled cruise ship visits despite softer market conditions. “There’s a lot of effort going on by a lot of people to attract more [ships]. “We’re just excited to welcome any cruise ships.” Mr Beer said Southland offered visitors a unique experience. “We really are famous for our seafood … we’re awfully proud of what we’ve got and we just need to share it with as many people as we can.” Mr Frood said Bluff’s narrow port entrance offered a cruise experience unlike anywhere else in New Zealand. "It’s a pretty spectacular port to come into.”