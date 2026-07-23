New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is seeking public opinion on its proposed Southland State Highway speed management changes. The sections of state highway were where communities had raised concerns about safety and access. The proposed reductions are at: SH94 Te Anau north — Two sections - from 100km/h to 80km/h for just about 1km and from 80km/h to 60km/h for about 650m. SH99 Colac Bay/Ōraka — from 100km/h to 80km/h for about 800m. SH99 Riverton/Aparima — from 70km/h to 50km/h for about 700m. Proposed locations in Southland NZTA is seeking feedback on proposed reductions at: SH94 Te Anau north Two sections - from 100km/h to 80km/h for just over 1km and from 80km/h to 60km/h for around 650m. SH99 Colac Bay/Ōraka From 100km/h to 80km/h for around 800m. SH99 Riverton/Aparima From 70km/h to 50km/h for around 700m. A description, map and cost benefit disclosure statement for each proposal are available on the NZTA website, along with other targeted speed limit proposals in South Island regions. Feedback closes at 5pm on Tuesday, August 25.